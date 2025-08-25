Connective Capital Management LLC Invests $1.04 Million in The Trade Desk $TTD

Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,934 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. Trade Desk comprises approximately 1.0% of Connective Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 85,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 30.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 24,088 shares during the last quarter. In Depth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 39.0% in the first quarter. In Depth Partners LLC now owns 125,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 35,334 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,544.1% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 31,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 29,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $4,817,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $19,899,670.28. This represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. KeyCorp increased their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.58.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD opened at $53.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

