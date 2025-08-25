APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,221 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $16,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.40.

NYSE:HLT opened at $277.3770 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $279.46. The company has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,404,099.40. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

