Bitcoin Private 24-Hour Volume Hits $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910.56 thousand and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00037102 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.