Allstate Corp Boosts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 76,432.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,418,000 after purchasing an additional 777,316 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,034,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 506,430 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18,567.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 200,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,628,000 after purchasing an additional 199,413 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $113,547,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,449,000 after purchasing an additional 185,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $844.00 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.86 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $756.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $670.08.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The company had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,400. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,954,250. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,599 shares of company stock worth $38,455,220. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $838.09.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

