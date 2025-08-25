Allstate Corp Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Allstate Corp decreased its position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.69.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY opened at $80.2010 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $82.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,035. This represents a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,026 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,059. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.