Allstate Corp Buys 3,832 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,839,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,648,000 after acquiring an additional 389,490 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,994,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,323,000 after acquiring an additional 74,230 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,940,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,848,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,529,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,997,000 after purchasing an additional 286,910 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cfra Research raised Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.89.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of DLTR opened at $113.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $118.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 12.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,989,480.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 50,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,645.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

