Allstate Corp Grows Stake in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Docusign were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Docusign by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,826,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,714,000 after buying an additional 1,440,269 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Docusign by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,754,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,642,000 after buying an additional 1,205,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Docusign by 809.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,017,000 after buying an additional 1,038,962 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Docusign by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,984,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,475,000 after buying an additional 864,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $1,132,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,723 shares in the company, valued at $8,282,080.40. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,100,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 143,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,122.33. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Docusign Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $74.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.01. Docusign Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.18.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.79 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Docusign has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

