Allstate Corp Increases Stake in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 89,376.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,867,000 after buying an additional 477,268 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Watsco by 542.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,484,000 after buying an additional 93,506 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,088,000 after buying an additional 82,977 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,218,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Watsco by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,970,000 after buying an additional 67,649 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price objective on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.17.

Watsco Trading Up 2.3%

Watsco stock opened at $414.7760 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.73 and a 12 month high of $571.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.32). Watsco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 7.08%.The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.02%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.