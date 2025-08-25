Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. grew its stake in Dollar General by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General stock opened at $112.41 on Monday. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.13.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%.The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 45.04%.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar General from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,619. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

