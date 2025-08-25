Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys New Position in IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,759 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 621.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 879.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IDA. Guggenheim boosted their price target on IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price target on IDACORP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.86.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $128.0170 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.81 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.26 and a 200-day moving average of $117.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 16.96%.The company had revenue of $531.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

IDACORP Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.