Allstate Corp Grows Stock Position in STERIS plc $STE

Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 62,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 33,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Trading Up 1.7%

STE stock opened at $251.7320 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $200.98 and a 12-month high of $252.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.96 and its 200 day moving average is $230.62.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 7,900 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $1,909,667.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,929.62. The trade was a 56.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 3,204 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $798,564.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,762.04. The trade was a 30.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,335 shares of company stock worth $8,822,302 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

