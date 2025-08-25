Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 60,046 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,046 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13,900.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 349.8% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 2.7%

SPGP stock opened at $112.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.45 and its 200 day moving average is $103.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $113.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

