Allstate Corp Raises Holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Labcorp by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Labcorp by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Labcorp Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $277.9660 on Monday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.38 and a 52-week high of $283.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.17 and a 200-day moving average of $248.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Insider Activity at Labcorp

In other news, EVP Brian J. Caveney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,549. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total transaction of $1,059,352.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,209.08. This represents a 63.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,046 shares of company stock worth $4,831,192. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Labcorp from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Labcorp from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Labcorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.58.

Labcorp Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

