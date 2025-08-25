Allstate Corp Cuts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Allstate Corp trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 55.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,347 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,518,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,571,000 after buying an additional 279,267 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 33,744 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.6%

CMG stock opened at $43.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.18 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

