Allstate Corp Purchases Shares of 10,034 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $98.9080 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.46 and its 200 day moving average is $95.84. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $659.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.930-8.490 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $128,713.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,049.76. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.92 per share, for a total transaction of $809,863.52. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 870,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,359,749.52. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

