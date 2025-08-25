Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Stake in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,272,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,061,000 after purchasing an additional 202,755 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 46.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,038,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,755,000 after purchasing an additional 964,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,240,000 after purchasing an additional 60,710 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,110,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 133,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 20.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,090,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,903,000 after purchasing an additional 187,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.40.

Shares of PKG opened at $212.6010 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.84 and a 200 day moving average of $196.02. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52-week low of $172.71 and a 52-week high of $250.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

