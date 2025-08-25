Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.80.

SPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 85.5% in the second quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,354,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after buying an additional 624,057 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 35.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,792,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,017,000 after purchasing an additional 473,345 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 142.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 634,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,592,000 after purchasing an additional 372,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth $16,844,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth $15,409,000.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $57.1810 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.42. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $50.73 and a fifty-two week high of $96.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $699.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 70.15%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

