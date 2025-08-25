Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 161 Shares of National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid Transco during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid Transco by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid Transco by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in National Grid Transco by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Transco Trading Down 0.1%

NGG opened at $71.3910 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $74.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.40 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Grid Transco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

National Grid Transco Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

