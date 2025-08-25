Norinchukin Bank The Has $536,000 Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 40.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $77.5610 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

