Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives $56.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.3333.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6%

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $62.58.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 1,590.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sarah Gheuens sold 11,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $452,612.86. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,685.29. This represents a 16.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $406,486.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,771.76. The trade was a 8.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,141 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,290,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,182,000. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,905,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 743,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,104,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.