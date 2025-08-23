Lionshead Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Lionshead Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,815,000 after acquiring an additional 57,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 445,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,068,000 after buying an additional 39,604 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $95,496,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4,151.3% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 380,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,516,000 after buying an additional 371,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 345,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,062,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $249.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $255.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.99.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.4833 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

