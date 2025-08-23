Samjo Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Samjo Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 2.1% of Samjo Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Samjo Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 285.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $134.0750 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a one year low of $102.58 and a one year high of $189.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Barclays raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APO

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 332,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,234,418.89. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $657,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 83,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,148,527.76. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.