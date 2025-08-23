iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Position Reduced by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,201,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 232.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 19,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $181,715,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $112.8120 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day moving average is $106.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $113.16. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

