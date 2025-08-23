RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Benchmark upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,389. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $156.2670 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $158.79.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.78%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

