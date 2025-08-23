Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,029 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 108.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,019 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 114,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.18 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

