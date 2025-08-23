Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $84.05 Million Position in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,603 shares during the period. Atmos Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.34% of Atmos Energy worth $84,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 26.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $168.0320 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.31. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $128.12 and a 12 month high of $168.86.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $838.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.97 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Mizuho cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

