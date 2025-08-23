UBS Group Boosts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $143.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7%

XOM stock opened at $111.1220 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $473.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,058,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,468,147,000 after buying an additional 1,111,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,307,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,345,132,000 after buying an additional 342,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,163,719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,598,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,023,298,000 after buying an additional 1,274,860 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

