Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider David Glazer Sells 9,633 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider David Glazer sold 9,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,147.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 482,446 shares in the company, valued at $73,027,851.02. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $190.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 36.3% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.61.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

