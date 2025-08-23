Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider David Glazer Sells 9,633 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider David Glazer sold 9,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,147.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 482,446 shares in the company, valued at $73,027,851.02. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
PLTR stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $190.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.60.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.61.
Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.
