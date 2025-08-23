RBO & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

RBO & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.4% of RBO & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.1220 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average is $108.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

