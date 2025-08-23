Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

NYSE HD opened at $412.9960 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $374.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.57. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,672 shares of company stock worth $16,827,675 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BWM Planning LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

