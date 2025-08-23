Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Retirement Solution LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $593.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.62. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $594.32.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

