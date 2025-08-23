Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,825 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,873 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:UBER opened at $96.7020 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.82.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

