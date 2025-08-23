Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,083 shares during the period. Vistra comprises approximately 2.1% of Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VST. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $4,291,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,037,649.82. This represents a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total transaction of $5,650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 88,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,505.12. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,579,650 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE VST opened at $190.2960 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.34. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.90 and a 1 year high of $216.85. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Melius Research upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Melius started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.93.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

