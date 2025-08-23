Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,242 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $243,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 236,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,942,000 after buying an additional 17,978 shares during the last quarter. Ariston Services Group grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $318.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $318.83. The company has a market cap of $521.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

