Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.3% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $411,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 65,631.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,123 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,238,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,378 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,313,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock opened at $598.1480 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $461.90 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $564.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.73. The company has a market capitalization of $540.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.93.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,269 shares of company stock worth $30,634,699 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

