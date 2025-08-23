Cadence Bank Sells 205 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Cadence Bank lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.82, for a total transaction of $4,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $52,037,916.68. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,896 shares of company stock valued at $8,593,838. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $500.2380 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $443.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.46. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

