Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 3,441 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,708,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.21% of Kinder Morgan worth $134,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,600. This trade represents a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,180. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.6%

KMI stock opened at $26.6680 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.