Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $445.7320 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $448.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.29. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.35.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

