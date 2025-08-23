Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Adobe by 20.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 110.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $362.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $587.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.58.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Workday: Institutions Are Buying This Stock, Shouldn’t You?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 08/18 – 08/22
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Royal Caribbean Earnings Beat Fuels Strong 2025 Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.