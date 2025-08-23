Groupe la Francaise Boosts Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Groupe la Francaise grew its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,797 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,866 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 0.9% of Groupe la Francaise’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $44,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $578,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,511,978.42. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $13,528,188 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.89.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $248.0150 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $226.48 and a one year high of $369.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.270-11.330 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

