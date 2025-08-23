Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $269,000 in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $126.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

