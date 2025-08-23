Allstate Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Allstate Corp lowered its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $833,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Danaher by 24,958.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,381 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4,248.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 44.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,703 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 460.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,348,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $309,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $211.7060 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.53. The stock has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $279.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.61.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

