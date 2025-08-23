BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 275,248 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,924,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 275,248 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 1.7% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $278,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Shopify by 127.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $382,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 80.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,059,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,163,000 after acquiring an additional 38,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Shopify by 1.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital lowered shares of Shopify to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.51.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $142.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.92. The company has a market capitalization of $184.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $156.85.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

