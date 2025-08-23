Phoenix Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.2% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.9%
NYSEARCA RSP opened at $189.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.95. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $189.99.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
