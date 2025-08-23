AlphaQuest LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 403.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hoge Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Members Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Dbs Bank cut PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

PEP opened at $149.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $179.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

