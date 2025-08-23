Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,753,000 after buying an additional 10,004,975 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after buying an additional 9,391,614 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after buying an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,797 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $111.1220 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average of $108.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Melius Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

