Groupe la Francaise Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Groupe la Francaise raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $276.3390 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.18 and a 200 day moving average of $260.16. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.57 and a 52-week high of $279.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $6,419,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,650.91. The trade was a 32.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total value of $5,547,815.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,374 shares of company stock worth $47,929,912 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

