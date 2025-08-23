Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 37,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 154.2% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 25,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

Shares of DUK opened at $124.2140 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.20 and a 12-month high of $127.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

