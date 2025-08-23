Allstate Corp Sells 1,508 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Allstate Corp lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,141,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,291 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $1,817,535,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,586.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 933,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $742,965,000 after purchasing an additional 877,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,178,706,000 after purchasing an additional 840,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in ServiceNow by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,830,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,464,000 after buying an additional 491,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $724.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.20.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $1,426,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,195,100. This represents a 11.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.05, for a total transaction of $1,299,612.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,037.85. This trade represents a 76.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,096 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,562. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $885.7930 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a PE ratio of 111.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $955.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $929.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

