Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $176,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Wall Street Zen cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Hsbc Global Res cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.00.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.82, for a total value of $4,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,037,916.68. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,896 shares of company stock worth $8,593,838. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $500.2380 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $443.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.46. The stock has a market cap of $188.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.